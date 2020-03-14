Swarm Trading Down 45.7% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

