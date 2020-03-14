Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 36,789 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 36,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $485,246.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,827.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71.

Switch stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,842. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Switch by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after buying an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 11,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 227,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,412,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.