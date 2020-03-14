Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.62

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $664.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 124.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

