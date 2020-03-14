TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Update

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TCP stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.