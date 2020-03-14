TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,227. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.