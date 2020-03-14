TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,227. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
TDH Company Profile
