TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,016.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $115,635.61 and approximately $2,016.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.