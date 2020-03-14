TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Richard Mcgowan Purchases 140,000 Shares

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Richard Mcgowan bought 140,000 shares of TechPrecision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 202,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,360. TechPrecision Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.83.
About TechPrecision
