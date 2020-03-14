TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Richard Mcgowan Purchases 140,000 Shares

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Richard Mcgowan bought 140,000 shares of TechPrecision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 202,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,360. TechPrecision Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.83.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

