Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 48.0% in February

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 290,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 694,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232,140 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.