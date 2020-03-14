Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 230,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,950. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

