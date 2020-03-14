Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.61

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.61 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 18975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

