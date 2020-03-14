Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Buys 11,500 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00.
THC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,266. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
