Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Buys 11,500 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00.

THC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,266. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

