The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,909 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 777.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 2,476,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,998. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Venturella bought 6,574 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 521,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,592. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

