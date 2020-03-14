Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 183,015 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sony were worth $41,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.02.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. 2,012,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

