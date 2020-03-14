Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $38,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,211,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

