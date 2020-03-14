Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $11.02 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market cap of $11.02 million and $2.05 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00489991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.05031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00037244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00058083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.