Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.79 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $308,924.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.