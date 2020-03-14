Ties.DB (TIE) Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $191,032.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

