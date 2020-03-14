Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 20,797 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $81,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

NYSE NEE traded up $12.67 on Friday, reaching $221.56. 7,896,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,692. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

