Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 30,368 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $68,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,006,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

