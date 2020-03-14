Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 35,500 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Paypal worth $88,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,960,000 after acquiring an additional 364,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $13.19 on Friday, hitting $110.15. 19,167,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

