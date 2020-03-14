Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 40,180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $63,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,802,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,090,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

