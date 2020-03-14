Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 44,451 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $50,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.