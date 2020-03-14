Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,997 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

