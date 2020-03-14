Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 113,068 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.92. 19,237,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

