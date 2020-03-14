Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 179,902 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,902 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of SYSCO worth $57,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after buying an additional 424,531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after acquiring an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 14,992,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

