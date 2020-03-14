Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 32,728 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.81% of CAE worth $57,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after buying an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CAE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CAE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 685,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,555. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

