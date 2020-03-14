Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,690 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $71,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $140.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,421.33. 1,153,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,821.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

