Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.43% of Restaurant Brands International worth $82,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. 4,712,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,565. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

