Toronto Dominion Bank Has $54.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424,659 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 73,586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.