Toronto Dominion Bank Has $55.22 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 878,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Centene by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $63.57. 8,700,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

