Toronto Dominion Bank Has $57.61 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,696 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $57,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,942,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.