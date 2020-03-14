Toronto Dominion Bank Has $60.99 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $26.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.10. 3,394,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $198.98 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

