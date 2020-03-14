Toronto Dominion Bank Has $72.78 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $72,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 20,208,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,870. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

