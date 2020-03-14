Toronto Dominion Bank Has $73.46 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $17.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

