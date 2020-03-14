Toronto Dominion Bank Has $79.95 Million Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Franco Nevada worth $79,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

