Toronto Dominion Bank Has $81.77 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $81,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in 3M by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,852,000 after buying an additional 336,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

