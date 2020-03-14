Toronto Dominion Bank Has $86.37 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Oracle worth $86,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Oracle by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $8.13 on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,335,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362,508. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

