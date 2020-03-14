Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $75,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $26.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $343.15 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.14.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

