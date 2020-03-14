Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 18,705 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 380,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

