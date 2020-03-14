Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 21,156 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 4,385,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

