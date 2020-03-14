Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 46,268 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $85,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.04. 15,967,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

