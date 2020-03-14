Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 60,703 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,703 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Allergan worth $59,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $9.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,118. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

