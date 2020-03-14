Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 699,697 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 699,697 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Petroleum worth $66,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 321,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,761,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,181. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

