Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $86,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,088,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

