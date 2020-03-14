Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Open Text worth $51,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,336,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after purchasing an additional 140,853 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 1,073,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,142. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

