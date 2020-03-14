Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $50,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 12.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 4,413,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,341. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

