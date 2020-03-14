Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.