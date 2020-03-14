Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.55% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $81,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NYSE:AEM traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

