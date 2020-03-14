Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $113,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $24.62 on Friday, hitting $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,826,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,620. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

