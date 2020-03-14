Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,912 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.74.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $23.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.